Kingsland ‘Chainsaw House’ event benefits Uvalde families

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Two days of horror fanatic fun are taking place at Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland. The cast and crew from the cult horror classic 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' will attend a VIP dinner on Friday, July 22, and a free movie screening on Saturday, July 23, at the restaurant. All proceeds from the two events will go to the families of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting. File photo

A special event and fundraiser featuring the cast and crew of the 1974 cult horror classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, at Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland. All proceeds will be donated to families impacted by the mass shooting May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The fundraiser is being organized by Allen Danziger, who played “Jerry” in original movie. He will celebrate his 80th birthday at the event. Also in attendance will be Edwin Neal, who played the hitchhiker, and John Dugan, who played “Grandpa.”

Grand Central Cafe’s building is the house used in the filming of the 1974 movie. The house was purchased in 1998, cut into seven pieces, and shipped from Round Rock to its current location at 1010 King Court in Kingsland.

A VIP dinner with cast and crew is 6 p.m. Friday. Those with tickets can dine with Danziger, Neal, and Dugan, participate in a question-and-answer session, and take advantage of complimentary photo-ops.

On Saturday, activities begin at 11 a.m. Visitors can book photo-ops with cast and crew from 2-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

Grand Central Cafe will be open for business with a full menu and bar. Hamburgers, hot dogs, beers, and margaritas will be available for purchase outside. Horror movie fans can also purchase merchandise and memorabilia.

Live music will entertain visitors from 3-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Danziger urges those who can’t attend to consider donating directly to the families of the Uvalde shooting victims.

dakota@thepicayune.com