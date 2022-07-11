DailyTrib.com subscriptions start July 11

DailyTrib.com subscriptions go into effect Monday, July 11. Readers who pay an affordable $15 a year or $2 a month will receive access to all of the stories reported on Victory Media’s daily news website. Non-subscribers will have access to five free articles a month.

“The team of professionals who gather and publish the news for DailyTrib.com do a superb job,” said Victory Media Publisher Mandi Goldsmith. “We have the latest, most accurate coverage of news in the Highland Lakes.”

The website is available and searchable 24/7, she added.

“Victory Media has been covering the Highland Lakes for more than 31 years,” Goldsmith said. “Our platforms have grown with the times, just as our readership has grown over the years. Our subscribers can read us on their computer desktops, on their phones, or on their tablets. You can carry the latest news with you wherever you and your smart device go.”

Links to DailyTrib.com content are posted on its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages throughout the day during the week and over the weekend.

“You can also hear the latest news on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune,” Goldsmith said, adding that the company still offers The Picayune Magazine, 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes magazine, 101HighlandLakes.com, and the events calendar and community calendar at 101HighlandLakes.com free of charge.

“We’ve kept our subscription rates low to keep it affordable,” Goldsmith said. “If you are a newcomer to our publication, test-drive it for a month for $2. For less than the price of a cup of coffee, you’re not only getting the latest local news, you’re supporting democracy in action.”

Goldsmith also thanks the advertisers who have supported Victory Media publications over the years while also gaining access to the company’s extensive outreach to customers.

“Advertising keeps our products affordable and available to a large audience of readers and customers,” Goldsmith said. “When doing business with an advertiser, tell them you saw it on DailyTrib.com or in The Picayune or you heard it on KBEY 103.9 FM. Your community news sources are supported by your community businesses and by you, our readers. Thanks to each and every one of you.”

To subscribe to DailyTrib.com, visit DailyTrib.com/subscribe.

suzanne@thepicayune.com