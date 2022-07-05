SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE

For a limited time enter code Save4Life during checkout to save $25 off of the Lifetime Membership. Hurry, Lifetime Memberships are limited and there are only a few subscriptions left!

Subscribe Now

Highland Lakes Service League accepting applications for nonprofit grants

10 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Highland Lakes Service League accepting applications for nonprofit grants

The Highland Lakes Service League is accepting grant applications from area nonprofits through Aug. 31. Funds will be awarded in November. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Eligible nonprofit organizations in Burnet and Llano counties have until Aug. 31 to file applications for grants from the Highland Lakes Service League. Recipients will be announced in November. 

Applications are available online.

The process includes proof of 501(c)(3) status, a list of members on the organization’s board of directors, and some financial documents. 

Funds must be used in Burnet or Llano counties and can go toward projects or programs benefiting animals, arts and culture, education, health and wellness, human services/basic needs, or recreation and public spaces.

Over the past five years, the Service League has award more than $100,000 to charitable organizations. In 2021, the organization presented about $24,000 in grants to 13 different nonprofits. The funds are raised through Service League events such as the Chuck Wagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction and the Ladies Charity Golf Tournament. 

For more information on the grant process, visit the Highland Lakes Service League grants webpage or email grants.hlsl@gmail.com.

The Highland Lakes Service League is a women’s organization with the mission of serving the community through activities, scholarships, and grants. Women interested in learning more or joining the league should visit the group’s website

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

U.S. Marine leads children’s story time at Chick-fil-A on July 6

9 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman

Big bang Highland Lakes

7 days ago | Daniel Clifton

Fireworks safety tips for July 4

7 days ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 + 20 =