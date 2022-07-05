SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE

U.S. Marine leads children’s story time at Chick-fil-A on July 6

9 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman
Chick-fil-A Highland Lakes in Marble Falls

Chick-fil-A Highland Lakes in Marble Falls hosts the second in a three-part summer reading program on Wednesday, July 6, when U.S. Marine Sgt. Keautae January reads 'Lil’ Marine.' The free event will also feature a craft. Courtesy photos

U.S. Marine Sgt. Keautae January will read “Lil’ Marine” to youngsters from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, during a Chick-fil-A Highland Lakes Summer Story Time Series program. The eatery is located at 2105 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. 

The free event with crafts is geared toward preschool and elementary school-age children, said Megan Sluder, assistant marketing director for the restaurant. 

“We are just trying to reach every part of our community in a different way,” she said of the three-part series, which may or may not end the first Wednesday in August. “June was our first in the summer reading series, and it was a really big hit. We may continue this in the fall.” 

Sluder said the idea for a reading series was a no-brainer. 

“I’m a mother myself, and I know in the summer moms are always looking for something to do with the children,” she said. “We have AC, a special guest who’s a community helper, and an activity. They are also learning about a potential career.” 

The next summer reading event is set for 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and will feature a special guest from the Marble Falls Police Department. The June event hosted a Marble Falls firefighter. 

