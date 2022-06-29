Big bang Highland Lakes

Celebrating Independence Day means fireworks and parades, and the Highland Lakes boasts some of the best places to enjoy both. Before heading to any of the listed fireworks displays, check for updates in case things change due to weather conditions. Also, bring chairs and blankets for comfortable viewing.

JULY 2

KINGSLAND

On the Colorado River near Log Country Cove

Fred and Kathy Cramm host the annual Fred & Kathy Fireworks Extravaganza just after dark. Though it’s not officially affiliated with AquaBoom, the Cramms put it on as a gift to the community. The show can be seen from several points across Kingsland, especially by watercraft.

JULY 3

BRIGGS AND OAKALLA

Old Faurie’s End of the Trail, 3000 block of U.S. 183 in Briggs. The entrance is located just south of CR 218.

Gates usually open at 5 p.m., but check the Briggs and Oakalla Community Fireworks Facebook page for updates and more activities.

JULY 4

Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive

The night sky over Lake Marble Falls erupts in color and sound just after dark, but the fun starts when the food vendors set up at 5 p.m. Live music starts at 6 p.m. The hill overlooking the lake has plenty of space to catch the display. Good views also can be found at several restaurants and hotels in the area. Parking is available in Lakeside Park as well as along Main Street and in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South.

Check the city’s website for updates.

You can swim for free in the city pool at Lakeside Park on July 4 from noon to 5 p.m.

KINGSLAND

When it comes to July 4 celebrations, Kingsland reigns with its annual AquaBoom celebration. The multi-day event includes a fireworks display, land and boat parades, a wakeboard show, a rubber ducky race, and more. Visit the event’s website for a schedule of events.

AquaBoom fireworks begin just after dark on the Fourth of July and can be best seen from the RM 2900 bridge over the Colorado River. Parking is limited, so come early to get a spot. You can find some parking in nearby neighborhoods, but be courteous of private property and don’t block driveways.

You don’t necessarily have to be on the bridge to enjoy the fireworks. They are visible from several vantage points in town and on the lake. Be sure to tune your radio to KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune to enjoy patriotic music synchronized with the fireworks display.

424 CR 404 in Spicewood

A hidden gem among Independence Day celebrations, the Krause Springs fireworks display is free to attend, but if you are not already camping on the grounds, you have to arrive before 8 p.m. when the gates are closed.

The fireworks also can be spotted along CR 412 or from the Spicewood Elementary School parking lot, 1005 Spur 191.

HORSESHOE BAY

Horseshoe Bay Resort hosts an amazing fireworks display on July 4 for its guests. Everyone else can catch it from a number of spots across the area and on Lake LBJ.

BERTRAM

J.O. Wilson Sports Complex, 549 FM 243

The Bertram Volunteer Fire Department invites the public to its annual fireworks display. Enjoy music by a DJ while waiting for the show. Veterans and first responders will be honored during the event.

LLANO

Badu Park, 300 Legion Drive

Sponsored by the Llano Volunteer Fire Department, the fun begins at 6 p.m. with an anything-that-floats parade. Watch the fireworks from your float. (No motorized floats allowed on the Llano River.) The display is part of the Llano Dam Drought Fest, which takes place July 1, 2, and 4.

FOURTH OF JULY PARADES

Fourth of July in the Highland Lakes also features several local parades, all on Independence Day, which is Monday, July 4.

KINGSLAND

AquaBoom in Kingsland has two land parades and one boat parade.

The Children’s Parade begins at 9 a.m. at the RR 1431 and RM 2900 intersection before making its way down 2900.

At 10 a.m., the Grand Parade heads out of Packsaddle Elementary School, 150 Pioneer Lane, before turning down 2900 toward 1431. Observers can line 2900 on both sides for both of the land parades. Be sure to bring chairs if you need a seat or back your pickup truck, where allowed, along the route and drop the tailgate.

The boat parade leaves from Wakepoint LBJ at 6 p.m. and travels under the RM 2900 bridge.

SPICEWOOD

The Spicewood & Highland Lakes Lions Club invites everyone to its 2022 Spicewood Fourth of July Parade, which rolls out of the U.S. Post Office, 121 Spur 191 in Spicewood, at 9 a.m. The parade heads north on Spur 191 and then turns west on CR 404 before ending at the Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404.

HORSESHOE BAY

The Horseshoe Bay Property Owners’ Association’s Independence Day Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. from Clayton Nolan Drive south of FM 2147. It crosses 2147 onto Horseshoe Bay Boulevard before rounding the circle near Horseshoe Bay Resort and heading west on Hi Circle North to Red Sails. It sails on down to Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight, where it ends and more fun awaits, including children’s activities.

The Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade hosted by the Meadowlakes Property Owners’ Association lines up at 9 a.m. in the Hidden Falls Bistro parking lot, 220 Meadowlakes Drive. Participants roll out at 10 a.m. down Meadowlakes Drive to the Meadowlakes Lakeside Park pavilion, located at the end of Deer Lick off Meadowlakes Drive (not the Marble Falls park by the same name).

daniel@thepicayune.com