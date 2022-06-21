Granite Shoals to name interim city officials

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vacancies at Granite Shoals City Hall are listed on an electronic sign at the entrance to the building off of Phillips Ranch Road. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A special meeting of the Granite Shoals City Council is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in City Hall to name an interim city manager and an interim city secretary. Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith is listed on the agenda as a possible temporary replacement for city manager after Jeff Looney was fired at the council’s regular meeting June 14.

The City Council chose to terminate Looney’s contract after several months of deliberation in executive sessions about his professional and personal conduct.

Smith has been assistant city manager and Public Works director since before Looney came on the job in 2018.

If the council chooses to appoint Smith as interim city manager, she will immediately assume the powers and duties of the position. She served as a temporary city manager for Granite Shoals in 2018 when former City Manager Ken Nickel resigned.

Granite Shoals also has a vacancy at city secretary that will be discussed and possibly temporarily filled during the same meeting. Susan Nevills, the current Granite Shoals city accountant and deputy court clerk, is up for appointment as interim city secretary. She has served Granite Shoals for 9½ years, starting as the city finance clerk.

Those holding the positions of interim city manager and interim city secretary will temporarily bear the powers and duties of the roles until the positions are filled.

The Thursday special meeting is open to the public. City Hall is located at 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

