Marble Falls celebrates July 4 with fireworks, music, free swimming

The city of Marble Falls fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. July 4 at Lakeside Park. File photo

Swim free on July 4 in the Marble Falls city pool at Lakeside Park, where food vendors, a live DJ, and fireworks all will be part of celebrating America’s 245th birthday.

“We are excited about the return of our 4th of July Celebration and are looking forward to celebrating the holiday together as a community,” city Recreation Manager Daulton Mobley said in a media release Tuesday, June 21.

Festivities will kick off at noon once the pool opens at the park, 305 Buena Vista Drive. The pool will close at 5 p.m. when food vendors set up for the evening’s entertainment. Live music begins at 6 p.m.

Boats are permitted on the water during the show but must be in a selected spot by 8 p.m. Fireworks blast off from a barge on the lake at about 9:15 p.m.

The city encourages spectators to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Glass containers and alcohol are discouraged.

Parking is available at Lakeside and Johnson parks. Overflow parking is at the field across from the Johnson Park ballfield.

