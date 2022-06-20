Grant would pay for plumber and electrician training in Llano

2 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman
Llano County Community Center

Classes for electricians and plumbers would be two nights a week at the Llano County Community Center, 2249 RR 152 West in Llano, with funding from a $350,000 grant. Courtesy photo

Classes to train plumbers and electricians could begin as early as Aug. 1 in the city of Llano, contingent upon Workforce Network Inc. receiving a $350,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board through Central Texas College. The grant will be announced June 30.

Classes would be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Llano County Community Center, 2249 RR 152 West in Llano.

Through a partnership with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, Workforce Network already teaches certification classes for electricians and plumbers in Marble Falls and will continue to do so, said Gail Davalos, a representative of the nonprofit, during the Llano County Commissioners Court meeting June 13. 

“We’ve heard complaints that we have under-represented the city of Llano,” she said. “At the request of the (city of Llano) Economic Development Board, we want to establish the program in your county to give your residents better access, but we need a facility.”

Workforce Network also needs to have everything in place before the grant announcement, which is why Davalos and Fay Crider, the network’s president, came before the Commissioners Court seeking permission to operate out of the community center. 

“Under this program, we are working with existing apprentices and people in the public who want to enter the trade,” Davalos said. “Apprentices must be employed by a master plumber or electrician.” 

“It’s a wonderful idea and desperately needed,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Linda Raschke, who is on the four-member Workforce Network board. 

Other members are Ronda Hostetter, Bessie Jackson, and Chair Bill Rives.

Commissioners voted to approve use of the community center with the caveat that all contract details be worked out with the Llano County Attorney’s Office. The contract will be good through June 30, 2023. 

