Royce Wayne Brooks, 70, of Marble Falls passed away May 7, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Royce Wayne Brooks, 70, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away May 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Royce was born to Henry Edward Brooks and Jewel (Beam) Brooks on November 2, 1951, in Jayton, Texas. He and his family moved to Marble Falls, Texas, in 1956.

It has been said that Royce ran every inch of the county, camping, fishing, hiking and maybe a little mischievousness in his teen years. He loved telling stories of growing up with his brothers and friends.

Royce was a very talented and skilled carpenter. He was fiercely independent and a proud man with high integrity and morals. His children and family were the most important people in his life.

Royce is survived by his three daughters, Jessica Brooks Saylor and fiancé Troy Pierce of Burnet, Heather Brooks Hocker and husband Troy of Burnet, and Lisa Brooks Fowler and husband Chris of Marble Falls; one son, Mickeal Don Brooks of Marble Falls; nine grandchildren, Kira Richardson, Alyssa Stripling, Ryleigh Saylor (Jessica’s), Mason, Lauryn, and Elaina Hocker (Heather’s), Logan and Audrey Fowler (Lisa’s), and Tucker Brooks (Mickeal’s); one great-grandchild, Octavia Wiley (Alyssa Stripling’s); brothers Jimmy Brooks and wife Pam of Menard and Larry Brooks and wife Susie of Weatherford; sister-in-law Cora Brooks of Kingsland; his dear friend, Anne Marie Last of Marble Falls; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Royce was preceded in death by his parents and brother Wilburn Brooks.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. May 22, 2022, at Westside Park Community Hall, 1704 Second St. in Marble Falls.