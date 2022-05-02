William Henry ‘Hank’ Oestreich passed away April 26, 2022

Hank was born on the first day of summer, June 21, 1984, to Rickey Oestreich and Pam Leyendecker Simpson in Fredericksburg. He entered his heavenly home on April 26, 2022, at the age of 37.

As a boy, he could be found roaming the neighborhood of Green Street in Llano — often with no shirt or shoes. He would stop, visit neighbors (with some looking forward to his daily “rounds.”) Hank’s “visiting” would become a lifelong attribute. He loved visiting with family and friends. You could always count on Hank’s big smile to bring a bit of sunshine to your day.

As a teen, he worked at Cooper’s BBQ and later Rhea Plumbing. His work at Rhea Plumbing for Bobby Rhea and family led to his life career as a Master Plumber. He became known as “Head” Rhea, a bonus son to Bobby and Debbie. Bobby and Kenny were instrumental in helping Hank when he decided to open his own business in the Hill Country, Oestreich Plumbing. They were family to Hank

Hank would meet the love of his life, Kayla Moore, and they married on May 7, 2011. He became a bonus dad to Maddox Myane. The entire Myane family welcomed Hank into the family. With Maddox’s dad, Josh Myane, and his wife, Sandra, co-parenting was easily achieved, and a strong friendship developed. Hank became proud uncle to Kayla’s nieces, Katie and Makenna Moore. He loved “his girls” very much.

On Feb. 26, 2016, Hank’s pride and joy, Pierce Lydia Oestreich, was bornc, completing their family. The love between Hank and Pierce was fierce — she was Daddy’s girl. Taking Pierce with him on jobs and spending the day with her were times he loved and looked forward to as often as possible. Together, they had a love of animals and would often watch videos together about one “critter” or another.

Hank made his home in San Antonio and found lifelong friendships there. When he started his business, Oestreich Plumbing, he split his time between San Antonio and Llano to be sure his Granny Loreta was taken care of after his Papa Gene passed. He was very devoted to her.

Celebrating Hank’s life are wife Kayla Moore Oestreich, bonus son Maddox Myane, and daughter Pierce Lydia Oestreich; father Rickey Oestreich (Lakay) and mother Pam Leyendecker Simpson (Chris); siblings Jason Oestreich, Richard Oestreich (Jennifer), Mallory Russell (James), and Nick Simpson (Christina); grandparents Loreta Oestreich, Margaret Smith (John Earl), Sheryl Simpson, and Dorothy Simpson; extended family Barton Oestreich (Julie), Martha Roberts (Bruce), Richard Leyendecker Jr. (Karen), Patty Leyendecker, Dena Gruver (Tim), Debbie Leyendecker, Gary Kasprzyk (Elaine), Dorman Moore (Linda), and Brandon Moore; bonus family Josh Myane (Sandra), Jerry Myane (Dean), Bobby Rhea (Debbie), Danny Rhea, Kenny Rhea (Ariane), Mark Rhea (Maria), Clydean Simanskis, and Heath Hohman (Michele); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews as well as a host of lifelong friends and bonus brothers from his Angelo State football days.

Those greeting Hank in Heaven are beloved grandfathers Gene Oestreich, Bill Farley, Richard Leyendecker Sr., and Gene Simpson; great-grandparents Cecil Perkins (Edna), Lillie Long, and Audrey Farley; cousin Slayton Seward; and bonus brothers Kyle Hohman and Dewey Stockbridge.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the J.L.K. Event Center in Llano, Texas, with Brother Rick Cundieff officiating.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.