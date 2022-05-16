Bobbie Jean (Woods) McInturff passed away May 15, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bobbie Jean passed from this earthly life to an eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 15, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas. She was born on July 17, 1936, in Norphlet, Arkansas, to John William and Henrietta “Jack” Woods.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Duane Woods, J. Darrell Woods, and Betty (Woods) Loyd.

She was married to John Hugh McInturff in 1955 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was a wonderful mother to T. Dean McInturff (wife Lisa McInturff) and Darren McInturff (wife Sheri McInturff); grandmother to Amy Basham, Lauren Scullawl, Adam McInturff, and Katelyn Wright; and great-grandmother to Lexy Render, Kennedy Basham, Roman Render, Darby Basham, London Render, Adeline Wright, and Clint Scullawl.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, at Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, 4989 FM 1223 in San Angelo. This will be a closed casket, and she will lay in state at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo. Honorary pallbearers are Adam McInturff, Roy Basham, Shane Scullawl, and Zac Wright.

We want to thank the staff at Lyndale Senior Living, Faith with Visiting Angels, and Kindred Hospice for all of the compassion that they showed to Mom through some difficult times.