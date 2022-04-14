Easter fun for all ages — and even dogs — in the Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes residents can celebrate Easter during a variety of holiday-themed activities hosted by local businesses, churches, and organizations.

Remember to bring your own Easter basket.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Ms. Lollipop & Friends Easter Bunny & Egg Scavenger Hunt

10:30 a.m.-noon

Main Street in Marble Falls

Gather at 10:30 a.m. in Harmony Park, 215 Main St., to pick up a scavenger hunt list before setting out along Main to hunt for eggs and other fun prizes. Those who complete the hunt and return to Ms. Lollipop Parties, Fun & Gifts, 208 Main St., will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

Children can get photos with the Easter Bunny and balloon animals inside the shop from 10 a.m. to noon.

Visit Ms. Lollipop’s Facebook page for more information.

Easter photos and egg hunt at Putters & Gutters

5-8 p.m.

4100 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls

Take free Easter photos with live bunnies at Putters & Gutters. Easter eggs stuffed with prizes such as candy and vouchers for mini-golf and bowling will be hidden throughout the facility.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Helicopter Easter Egg Drop

10 a.m.-noon

First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls

Gather for lawn games, a candy exchange, and an Easter egg drop of more than 20,000 eggs from two helicopters. The family-friendly event is free but does require advance signup. Those interested in attending should email stephanie@fumcmarblefalls.com. The event is sponsored by the First United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry.

Visit the event webpage for more information.

Granite Shoals Police Association’s annual Easter egg hunt

10-11 a.m.

Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Join Officer E. Bunny and the rest of the Granite Shoals Police Department for an egg hunt. The event is free and open to the public.

Third annual Kids and K9s Easter Egg Hunt

1-4 p.m.

Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls

Hosted by local nonprofit Spay It Forward, Y’all, this event is open to everyone, including furry friends.

The fun begins at 1 p.m. with an egg hunt for children ages 10 and younger. An Easter egg hunt for pups begins at 3 p.m. Adult beverages and other refreshments will be available for purchase during the event.

Easter egg hunt and activities at Wakepoint LBJ

3-5 p.m.

14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland

Join the staff of Wakepoint LBJ for face painting, Easter Bunny photos, bounce houses, snow cones, and more. Egg hunt begins at 4:30 p.m.

Easter egg hunt at Black Rock Park

10-11 a.m.

3400 Texas 261 in Buchanan Dam

Hop over to the Lower Colorado River Authority’s Black Rock Park for a spectacular time. The egg hunt is free, but attendees must pay a park entrance fee of $5 for ages 13-64 and $2 for ages 65 and older. Children 12 and younger get in free.

Contact 512-730-8049 or highlandlakesparks@lcra.org for more information.

Adult Easter egg hunt at Pottery Ranch

3-5 p.m.

6000 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls

The Pottery Ranch hunt is for 21 and older. Try your luck at finding the prized Golden Egg, which contains a voucher for a five-night cruise.

