Stations of the Cross in Marble Falls, Horseshoe Bay

The Church at Horseshoe Bay offers the Stations of the Cross in its Remembrance Garden through Easter. At noon on Good Friday, April 15, Trinity Episcopal Church of Marble Falls will hold its procession on Main Street. Both are open to the public. File photo

The Christian Holy Week, which culminates on Easter Sunday morning with the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection, includes the Stations of the Cross, the walk Jesus took from his sentencing through the streets of Jerusalem to the cross where he was crucified.

“Stations of the Cross might be thought of as a pilgrimage,” said the Rev. David Sugeno of Trinity Episcopal Church of Marble Falls. “It is a way of entering into Christ’s last days and final walk in a compressed, yet meaningful, way.”

Trinity Episcopal is once again holding a Stations of the Cross on Main Street in Marble Falls at noon on Good Friday, April 15. The public is invited. Meet at the parking lot at Third and Main streets to begin the journey, which includes 14 stations.

Another Stations of the Cross, sometimes referred to as the Way of the Cross, takes place at The Church at Horseshoe Bay, 600 Hi Ridge, in its Remembrance Garden. Visitors can take self-guided tours through Easter. It is also open to the public.

The Stations of the Cross recreates the Via Dolorosa, a procession through the old city of Jerusalem that follows what is traditionally considered the path Jesus took from Antonia Fortress, believed to be where Pontius Pilate pronounced his death sentence, to his crucifixion on Calvary and then his tomb.

Each of the 14 stations depicts an event occurring on that journey. Eight of the stations have direct connections in the Gospel, while others, such as when Jesus falls or when a woman wipes his face, come from Biblical inference or tradition.

Each spot often includes an explanatory reading.

After a two-year break because of the pandemic, Sugeno is looking forward to the Stations of the Cross’ return to Main Street.

“I’ve always found it very powerful,” he said. “Often, our group will swell as we make our way along Main Street.”

No actual stations will be set up on Main Street. The group will stop 14 times to listen as a reader shares what happened at a station, reflect, and then move on. Sugeno said they will strive not to block business entrances or hinder people using the sidewalk.

Trinity Episcopal is also holding a Good Friday liturgy at 10 a.m. at the church, 909 Avenue D in Marble Falls. The Horseshoe Bay church will hold its Good Friday service at 5:30 p.m. in the garden.

All outdoor events are weather permitting.

Visit the Highland Lakes Community Calendar at 101HighlandLakes.com for more Holy Week activities and services.

Stations of the Cross

1. Pontius Pilate condemns Jesus to death.

2. Jesus takes up the cross.

3. Jesus falls for the first time.

4. Jesus meets his mother.

5. Simon of Cyrene takes up the cross.

6. A woman wipes Jesus’ face.

7. Jesus falls for the second time.

8. Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem.

9. Jesus falls for the third time.

10. Roman guards strip Jesus of his garments.

11. Jesus is nailed to the cross.

12. Jesus dies on the cross.

13. Jesus’ body is placed in his mother’s arms.

14. Jesus is laid in the tomb.

Pope Clement VII set the number of stations at 14 in 1731.