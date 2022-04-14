Support Community Press

‘Kinder, gentler’ Poetry Jam at Lakeshore Library on April 25

4 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

April is National Poetry Month, and the Lakeshore Branch Library is celebrating with the return of its Poetry Jam. The free event is open to all ages and begins at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the library, 7346 Texas 261 in Buchanan Dam. 

The library previously hosted poetry readings about once a year before the pandemic and social distancing practices resulted in a two-year hiatus. 

A jam is different than a slam, head librarian Melissa Macdougall told DailyTrib.com.

“We wanted to do a poetry event and settled on a jam, (which is) kinder and gentler than a slam,” she wrote in a statement.

A slam is competitive — and louder.

During the library’s jam, however, poets will read their own work or that of another writer with attribution. Each participant will be given a set amount of time to read, which will fluctuate based on the number. Macdougall will facilitate the non-competitive reading.

Poetry lovers and listeners are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

Due to space, the library encourages attendees to RSVP in advance by contacting 325-379-1174 or lakeshore.library@gmail.com

brigid@thepicayune.com

