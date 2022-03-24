Sales tax revenues for January 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Local sales tax revenues in Highland Lakes cities continue to trend upward.

The following data reflects reports submitted from the Texas Comptroller’s Office in March 2022, which represent sales activity from two months prior.

MARBLE FALLS

In January 2022, Marble Falls brought in 24.56 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to January 2021.

January 2022: $974,039.76

January 2021: $781,927.98

Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by March 2022: $3,317,447.77, up 24.60 percent from last year

BURNET

In January 2022, Burnet brought in 23.31 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to January 2021.

January 2022: $257,559.74

January 2021: $208,871.39

Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by March 2022: $885,409.07, up 16.71 percent from last year

GRANITE SHOALS

In January 2022, Granite Shoals brought in 9.94 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to January 2021.

January 2022: $32,711.23

January 2021: $29,753.48

Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by March 2022: $116,773.69, up 14.02 percent from last year

HORSESHOE BAY

In January 2022, Horseshoe Bay brought in 41.05 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to January 2021.

January 2022: $136,778.43

January 2021: $96,967.46

Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by March 2022: $458,685.45, up 29.12 percent from last year

COTTONWOOD SHORES

In January 2022, Cottonwood Shores brought in 14.66 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to January 2021.

January 2022: $17,734.26

January 2021: $15,466.23

Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by March 2022: $70,518.43, up 29.38 percent from last year

