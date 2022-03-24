March 28 last day to file in PEC director election

Monday, March 28 is the deadline to file for the two positions up for election on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. Incumbents James Oakley, Place 5, and Travis Cox, Place 4, have both filed for re-election.

Voting begins May 18 and ends at 5 p.m. June 10. Election results will be released to the public on June 14 in time for the winners to be seated for the 9 a.m. June 17 annual membership meeting. The regular board meeting for June will convene immediately after the membership meeting.

Votes can be cast by mail or online. Only PEC members in each district are eligible to vote in that district.

To run for the board, a candidate must be at least 21 years old, have earned a high school diploma from an accredited institution or obtained state certification through General Educational Development tests, be a U.S. citizen, and be a co-op member of good standing. Candidates also cannot have been employed by PEC during the five years previous to the election and must have been receiving continuous electric service from the cooperative for at least a year before the election and in the district sought.

Other details can be found in the PEC bylaws, pages 6-8.

Once elected, a director is paid a fixed monthly fee of $3,000, according to the “Board of Directors Compensation Policy” effective Sept. 17, 2021. Officers receive an additional $100 a month. They are paid $100 for attendance and participation in committee meetings with a cap set at $400 a year for each committee.

