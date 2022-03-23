‘She has saved me in so many ways;’ crime victim liaison honored

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd tells Burnet County commissioners about the dedication of Crime Victim Liaison Debi King at the Commissioners Court meeting March 22. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Crime Victim Liaison Debi King was honored at the Burnet County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, March 22, after County Judge James Oakley read a heartfelt letter from one of the people she helped over a 15-year period.

“I cannot speak highly enough of her devotion and consistency throughout my entire case, and the team working alongside her as well,” read the letter from a woman who flew back to Burnet County to testify against a defendant in a June 2021 trial. The accused was convicted in the 2006 case, which had gone cold until new evidence was uncovered.

“You will never truly know how much of an impact Debi’s work has made on me, but I can say with absolute certainty that she has saved me in so many ways. She told me she would personally stand by my side until I got the justice I deserved. And she did.”

The woman went on to praise King’s professionalism and how it made it easy for her to remain calm and focused during the trial.

“I really hope you realize how important and necessary your victim’s program/(department) is and I really hope you realize how many lives you have changed by having this amazing resource for those of us who have been devastated by traumatic and unfortunate circumstances,” the letter continues. “You’ve really made a difference and will continue to make a difference for more individuals and families than you’ll ever know. Thank you so much for all you do and especially thank you for placing Debi King in my life.”

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd presented King with a framed certificate of appreciation that included a copy of the letter on the back.

“After you read this letter, you say, ‘Wow! She really went beyond the call of duty.’ And she did, but that’s the way she treats all her cases,” Boyd said. “That’s just what she does.”

