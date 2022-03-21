District, state, national Democratic candidates at town hall April 2
Democrats running for lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. Congress, state representative, and more will speak at the Hill Country Town Hall on Saturday, April 2, from 1-4 p.m. at Cadillac Dance Hall, 1375 FM 1855 in Marble Falls. Admission is free, and all interested voters are encouraged to attend.
“It’s a great opportunity to meet the Democratic candidates for regional, state, and national office,” said Susan O’Brien, vice president of the Highland Lakes Democratic Women and a state board member of the Texas Democratic Women.
The candidates who will speak and answer questions include:
- Mike Collier, lieutenant governor
- Joe Jaworksi, attorney general
- Janet Dudding, state comptroller
- Jay Kleberg, land commissioner
- Sandragrace Martinez, land commissioner
- Ricardo Villarreal, U.S. House District 21
- Kathy Jones-Hospod, Texas Senate District 24
- Pam Baggett, Texas House District 19
- Rebecca Bell-Metereau, Texas Board of Education
- Beth Payan, 3rd Court of Criminal Appeals
Candidates will be available to meet and take photos with those attending as well as offer merchandise and information. Music will be provided by Guitar Grady.
The event is hosted by the Democratic parties of Burnet, Llano, Blanco, and Lampasas counties, the Burnet County Democratic Club, and the Highland Lakes Democratic Women. For more information, contact info@bcdctx.org.