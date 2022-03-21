District, state, national Democratic candidates at town hall April 2

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mike Collier, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, spoke at a Democratic rally in Marble Falls in July 2021. Courtesy photo

Democrats running for lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. Congress, state representative, and more will speak at the Hill Country Town Hall on Saturday, April 2, from 1-4 p.m. at Cadillac Dance Hall, 1375 FM 1855 in Marble Falls. Admission is free, and all interested voters are encouraged to attend.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet the Democratic candidates for regional, state, and national office,” said Susan O’Brien, vice president of the Highland Lakes Democratic Women and a state board member of the Texas Democratic Women.

The candidates who will speak and answer questions include:

Mike Collier, lieutenant governor

Joe Jaworksi, attorney general

Janet Dudding, state comptroller

Jay Kleberg, land commissioner

Sandragrace Martinez, land commissioner

Ricardo Villarreal, U.S. House District 21

Kathy Jones-Hospod, Texas Senate District 24

Pam Baggett, Texas House District 19

Rebecca Bell-Metereau, Texas Board of Education

Beth Payan, 3rd Court of Criminal Appeals

Candidates will be available to meet and take photos with those attending as well as offer merchandise and information. Music will be provided by Guitar Grady.

The event is hosted by the Democratic parties of Burnet, Llano, Blanco, and Lampasas counties, the Burnet County Democratic Club, and the Highland Lakes Democratic Women. For more information, contact info@bcdctx.org.

