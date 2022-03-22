Burnet has new Public Works director

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Burnet is bringing Carly Kehoe on board as director of Public Works and Community Development. Courtesy photo

The city of Burnet named Carly Kehoe the director of Public Works and Community Development. Her first official day is April 11.

Kehoe has an extensive background in municipal public works and planning law, legislative affairs, and development in the public and private sectors. She currently serves as chairman of the Texas chapter of the American Planning Association and is a member of the Legislative Affairs, Economic Development, and Redevelopment committees.

She holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in public administration and political science from The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

Kehoe has worked in municipalities and as a consultant for federal and state governments, major corporations, and cities of all sizes.

According to a media release from the city, Kehoe was “born and raised” in Burnet and “brings a deep love for and commitment to her hometown and surrounding area, where she enjoys living, working and spending time on the ranch with her family and their two dogs.”

