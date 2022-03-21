Support Community Press

Rain today, sun tomorrow across the Highland Lakes

8 hours ago

Highland Lakes residents might want to grab an umbrella when venturing out Monday, March 21, but they’ll have to tuck it back in the closet Tuesday.

The National Weather Service put Burnet County at an “enhanced risk” of several storms Monday and Llano County at a “slight risk.” 

Both counties are expected to get a quarter-inch to possibly a half-inch of rain in some spots. The Central Texas forecast calls for an 80-90 percent chance of rain Monday, lingering through the day and then tapering off at night. Thunderstorm chances are highest after 1 p.m. until nighttime. 

The rain offers a slight reprieve from the otherwise dry conditions. 

By Tuesday, the sun returns, though temperatures should only reach the mid- to upper 60s. Winds will be from 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. These breezy conditions, which will continue for the next couple of days, could dry out vegetation following the rain on Monday.

Temperatures will stay in the mid- to upper 60s through Thursday, March 24, before climbing into the 80s on Friday. 

No more rain is predicted the rest of the week.

DailyTrib.com

