Texas landowner program is April 8 in Burnet

18 hours ago

A program on common issues Texas landowners encounter is April 8 in Burnet. “Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know” runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Office, 607 N. Vandeveer St.

Cost is $75 for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event. Lunch will be provided. Advance registration is required online. Attendees will receive a hard copy of the award-winning program’s handbook.

“With springtime just around the corner, landowners often have questions about how to protect themselves from liability if someone is injured on their land,” said Tiffany Lashmet, an agricultural law specialist for the Extension Service, in a media release on the event. She will be one of the expert speakers April 8. 

The program will cover a broad number of common issues facing landowners, including water law, eminent domain, landowner liability, and fence law.

“We’ve seen the Texas Supreme Court hear arguments in two different eminent domain cases already this year,” she said.

Lashmet also noted a major change to the rollback tax calculation for property taxes in 2021, one of the topics to be discussed.

Other speakers will be Jim Bradbury of James D. Bradbury PLLC, Extension Service economist Dr. Blake Bennett, Jacob Merkord of Marrs Ellis and Hodge LLP, and Tim Milligan of Plateau Land and Wildlife Management.

For those unable to attend the April 8 program, an online course is offered for $150. 







