Service League’s women’s golf tournament fundraiser April 30

The Highland Lakes Service League‘s annual Ladies Charity Golf Tournament is April 30 at Hidden Falls Golf Course, 220 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes. The 2022 fundraiser’s theme is “Honoring First Responders.” Proceeds fund grants for local nonprofits and scholarships for women.

This is the 27th year for the women’s golf tournament. Cost is $100 per person for golf, lunch, and two mulligans. Registration forms for the par-3 tournament can be obtained on the Service League’s website, from group members, or at local golf courses.

Sponsorships for the tournament are available for $125, $250, $500, and $1,000. Contact Judy Salvaggio at 281-204-7440 or judysalvaggio@sbcglobal.net for details.

Over the past five years, the Highland Lakes Service League has awarded $103,945 in community grants and $56,800 in scholarships. Benefiting organizations include the Burnet County Child Welfare Board, Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center, Highland Lakes Crisis Network, Open Door Recovery, Marble Falls Senior Activity Center, and Literacy Highland Lakes.

