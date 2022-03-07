Support Community Press

HCCT accepting applications for youth production of ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ 

24 hours ago

The Hill Country Community Theatre is accepting applications starting March 14 for its 2022 Summer Youth Theatre Camp production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” It runs June 6-19 at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

The camp is for ages 8-17 and is limited to 30 participants. Cost is $325 (scholarships available). 

Work/rehearsal days are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and a parent/guardian is required to check children in and out. Public performances are 6 p.m. June 16-17 and 2 p.m. June 18-19. 

Students must commit to all rehearsal and performance days.

Auditions are required via YouTube video. Instructions will be given by email upon acceptance and registration. 

Face coverings are optional for students and staff. Students must bring their own lunches, beverages, and snacks.

Visit the theater’s summer camp webpage for an application. For more information, email director@thehcct.org.

