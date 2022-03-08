Scholarships for women available through Highland Lakes Service League

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes Service League is offering scholarships to women on career paths who are returning to college and/or pursuing a certification. Criteria and applications are on the group’s website. Applications are due by April 15.

Students must be enrolled in an institution of higher education or a certification program at the time of application. Preference is given to women staying in Burnet and Llano counties who will help meet local workforce needs.

Since 2011, the Highland Lakes Service League has awarded more than $98,000 to women determined to improve their lives through education. In 2021 alone, the organization gave over $8,100 in scholarships.

The league raises money primarily through two major fundraisers: the Chuckwagon Chow Down Dinner and Auction and the Ladies Charity Golf Tournament. That money is used for grants to nonprofits and women’s scholarships.

