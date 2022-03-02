Jackie Neal Floyd passed away Feb. 24, 2022

Jackie Neal Floyd was born October 4, 1952, in Snyder, Texas, to Riley and Rosalia Floyd. Jack lived in Snyder until the age of 12, when his father passed away. He then moved with his mother and sister, Starla, to Mason, Texas.

Jack graduated from Mason High School in 1971 as the president of his senior class. After completing a semester at the then-Southwest Texas University, he joined the Austin Fire Department and found his calling. Jack loved his fire service for 27 years, also being a part of the dive team and high angle rescue team.

Concurrent with Jack’s fire career, he went through Army basic training leading to the Army National Guard, then transferring to the Air Force Reserve. He served finally as the Fire Protection Manager for the 10th AF Civil Engineering Squadron, achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He took great pride in service to his country and wearing the uniform. He served over 20 years in the Reserves.

In 1974, Jack met Shelda Moran on a blind date while she was attending Abilene Christian University. They were married in 1977 in Lubbock, Texas. They were happily married 44 years.

Jack always wanted to work, so following retirement from the City of Austin, he worked as the Blanco County court clerk, assisting Judge George Byers. He then was hired as the first Fire Chief for the new paid fire department for the City of Marble Falls. He also filled the position of Fire Marshall. Next, he was the Code Compliance Officer for Marble Falls, Inspector for KC Engineering, FEMA local and national adjuster, and drove for Burnet County Vet Rides.

Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing, woodworking, welding, dancing, and laughing with friends and family. He had a strong hopeful belief in God and his savior, Jesus Christ, and lived a life devoted to that belief. It showed in his attitude and treatment of others all his life. He was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2016. He succumbed to the effects of that cruel disease on February 24, 2022.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Jo McConahy; and father-in-law, Jack Moran. He is survived by his wife, Shelda Floyd of Burnet; daughter, Katy, and husband Bruce of Temple; son, Daniel Floyd of Carrollton; sister Shirley Head of Dallas; sister Starla Jones of Ft. Collins, Colorado; mother-in-law, Ruby Moran of Burnet; grandchildren, Caleb, Peyton, Ethan, and Charlotte; and numerous extended family.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support and comfort along this long journey of illness. They rejoice with Jack as he has finished the course, kept the faith, and is now at home with his heavenly Father.

A memorial service is planned for March 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway in Marble Falls, Texas. Donations in Jack’s memory may be made to Joseph’s Hammer: Women’s Prison Worship Center (P.O. Box 7960,

Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657) or Cherokee Home for Children (13355 TX 16, Cherokee, TX 76832).