Dana Louise Saucier, 84, of Llano passed away March 19, 2022

Dana Louise Saucier passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 84. She was born on July 8, 1937, to William Travis Bawcom and Fay A. Welch Bawcom in Brady, Texas.

Dana was a lifetime resident of Llano and a member of First Christian Church in Llano. She was a Justice of the Peace for Llano County for seventeen years as well as a dental technician and took care of many babies over the years. Dana was a very happy-go-lucky person and loved watching Llano and Wimberley sporting events.

Dana was preceded in death by her parents, William and Fay Bawcom, and brother, Sonny Bawcom. She is survived by her husband, James Saucier of Llano; son, Dane Saucier of Wimberley; daughter, Terri Blank and husband Ken of Waxahachie; grandchildren, Lara Bailey and husband Rusty and Jordan Adamson; and great-grandchildren, Allie Bailey and Austin Bailey.

A visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano. A funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano with Ken Barington officiating. Burial will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherokee Children’s Home or a charity of choice.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.