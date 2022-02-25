Ronald Perry Blanton, 86, of Horseshoe Bay passed away Feb. 23, 2022

Ronald Perry Blanton, 86, of Horseshoe Bay passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Perry and Frances Nicholson Blanton, and a sister, Jane Blanton.

Ron was born on December 28, 1935, in Longview, Texas.

He grew up in Harlingen and, after high school, attended Texas A&M University in College Station. He transferred to Texas A&I in Kingsville, where he studied Mechanical Engineering. An avid golf player all his life, Ronald lettered on the A&I Javelina golf team. He graduated in 1959 and accepted a position at Friedrich Air Conditioning in San Antonio. After Friedrich, he opened his own business, Impak Inc. in San Antonio.

He met Gloria Paul in Kingsville in 1956, and they dated throughout his college years. They were married on December 23, 1959, and had four children.

They were active in their church, played all types of sports, and spent many weekends at their Medina Lake cabin. Ron and Gloria introduced their family to a lifetime love of the water that continues today.

After living in San Antonio for 40 years, they moved to their lakehouse in Horseshoe Bay in 2000, and it served as a central location for their growing family to meet as they became scattered across Texas. Ron loved to play golf everywhere, and Delaware Springs in Burnet was one of his favorites. All he needed were his clubs, a warm day, and a fully charged golf cart to keep him happy.

His love for the family ranch in South Texas was his other passion. Countless weekends with family and friends gave him the opportunity to enjoy hunting, photography, and the outdoors. It was also a chance to expand his handyman skills. Mostly self-taught, Ron could repair almost anything and no project was too big or complicated.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Diane Blanton Shubert and husband Frank, David Blanton and wife Mila, Donna Blanton Gordon and husband Michael, and Linda Blanton Bohrer and husband Patrick; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Mitch Shubert, Brian Gordon, Reed Blanton, Jacob Bohrer, Justin Bohrer, and Aaron Hodson. Honorary pallbearers will be Samantha Hodson, Brittany Sudwischer, Riley Blanton, Haelee Blanton, Courtney Bohrer, Claire Bohrer, and Katie Shubert.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Sunday, February 27, also at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow at the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center, 618 Avenue L in Marble Falls, followed by graveside services at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park, 4219 Park Road 4 South in Burnet.

Donations to the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center, Dementia Society of America, or a charity of your choice in Ron’s name would also be appreciated.

Services are under the direction of Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls.