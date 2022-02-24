Burnet County 4-H’ers take top awards in Consumer Decision Making
Burnet County 4-H youths took top accolades in three Consumer Decision Making competitions Feb. 18-19: District 7 and the San Angelo and San Antonio stock shows and rodeos. The Senior Team qualified for the 4-H Texas State Competition in June.
The contest is based on the skills of consumer observation, comparison, and the ability to make fact-based purchases. Each participant at the intermediate and senior levels is expected to orally defend their purchases to a panel of judges.
RESULTS
District 7
Feb. 18
- Junior Individual — 6th place, Rhett Blasienz, 6th place
- Intermediate Team — 1st place, Liam McDonald, Connor McDonald, Klein Stanley
- Intermediate Individual — 1st place, Connor McDonald with a score of 342 out of 350; 3rd place, Liam McDonald; 6th place, Klein Stanley
- Senior Team — 2nd place (and state qualification), Elijah Butler, Bethany Butler, Weiss Stanley
- Senior Individual — 2nd place, Elijah Butler; 6th place, Bethany Butler
San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo
Feb. 18
- Intermediate Team — 1st place, Liam McDonald, Connor McDonald, Klein Stanley
- Intermediate Individual (total of 49 contestants) — 1st place, Connor McDonald; 4th place, Liam McDonald; 7th place, Klein Stanley
- Senior Team — 4th place
- Senior Individual (total of 38 contestants) — 2nd place, Elijah Butler; 8th place, Bethany Butler
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
Feb. 19
- Intermediate Team — 5th place (out of 33 teams), Liam McDonald, Connor McDonald, Klein Stanley
- Intermediate Individual (106 competitors) — 1st place and belt buckle winner with a score of 342 out of 350, Liam McDonald; 6th place, Connor McDonald
- Senior Team — 4th place (out of 38 teams), Elijah Butler, Bethany Butler, Weiss Stanley
Coached by Jessamyn Putnam, the Burnet County 4-H Consumer Decision Making Team is open to 4-H members from any Burnet County club. Practices run from September-June with competitions in November (Gatesville Invitational), February (District, San Angelo, San Antonio), and June (State).
Scholarships are awarded to the top three individuals in each category at the Gatesville Invitational and the top senior at the San Antonio show.
For more information, contact Putnam at jessamynfputnam@yahoo.com or Burnet County Extension Service Family and Community Health Agent Kailey Roberts at kailey.roberts@ag.tamu.edu.