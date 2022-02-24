Two times the plant sales at Burnet Middle School
Two plant sales are planned in March at the Burnet Middle School greenhouse, a joint project of the school’s horticulture classes and the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association.
The first sale is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 7. The second one is the same time on Wednesday, March 30, and will include warm-weather vegetables. A variety of flowering plants and houseplants also will be available. Both sales take place at the greenhouse, 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet.
Students have been working with the Master Gardeners to propagate and seed vegetables for the sale. The students also learn about greenhouse management and production and the importance of workplace responsibility and customer service.