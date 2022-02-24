Support Community Press

Two times the plant sales at Burnet Middle School

2 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Burnet Middle School greenhouse

The Burnet Middle School greenhouse is flourishing and will be ready for its annual plant sale. This year, sales are set for two different days: Monday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 30. Courtesy photo

Two plant sales are planned in March at the Burnet Middle School greenhouse, a joint project of the school’s horticulture classes and the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association. 

The first sale is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 7. The second one is the same time on Wednesday, March 30, and will include warm-weather vegetables. A variety of flowering plants and houseplants also will be available. Both sales take place at the greenhouse, 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet. 

Students have been working with the Master Gardeners to propagate and seed vegetables for the sale. The students also learn about greenhouse management and production and the importance of workplace responsibility and customer service.

