Bear King celebrates three years with family-friendly party

Bear King Brewing Co. has been in business at 207 Avenue G in Marble Falls for three years. It's holding an anniversary party from noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 19. File photo

The Bear King Brewing Co. is throwing a family-friendly third anniversary party from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the brewery and restaurant, 207 Avenue G in Marble Falls.

“We want to make this an event where everyone can come out and have some fun,” said Bear King co-owner Grant Guidry. “Last year, we didn’t really get to throw an anniversary party (because of the pandemic), so this year, we’re going all out.”

Attendees will have access to a limited selection of restaurant bites and beers during the celebration. Admission is free, but food and drink require $5 tickets.

“One ticket gets you beer, two tickets will get you food,” Guidry explained.

The restaurant is closing off its parking lot to make room for live musical performances on an outdoor stage and a bounce house for the kids. A second stage will be set up inside the taproom.

Artists scheduled to perform are Gus Clark and the Least of His Problems, Boss Street Brass Band, the Dave Orr Band, and The Droptines.

Bear King Brewing Co. opened its doors in February 2019. The owners want to show their gratitude to the community for its support, especially during the pandemic.

“We love Marble Falls, and we want to give that love back,” Guidry said.

Hours of operation, a full menu, and additional information are available on the Bear King website.

