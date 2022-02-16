Applications open for PEC community grants to nonprofits

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for community grants through April 1. Nonprofits within or surrounding PEC’s service territory may apply for up to a $5,000 grant.

Twice a year, PEC awards grants to local nonprofits for projects involving technology, capital improvements, or equipment related to energy efficiency.

In the fall of 2021, PEC gave out $28,000 in community grants. Since launching the program five years ago, the co-op has provided more than $268,150 in funding to 66 organizations.

“By partnering with our members, we are able to do so much for our communities, including helping nonprofits make positive impacts,” said Community Relations Manager Caroline Tinsley Porter. “By helping their missions, we are staying true to our cooperative principles, showing concern for communities, and paving the way for them to grow stronger.”

PEC grants are funded exclusively through its Power of Change Program, which allows members to round up their electric bill to the nearest dollar for charity. The average donation is about $6 per year. Members can sign up via SmartHub, by phone, on their payment slip, or in person at any PEC office.

