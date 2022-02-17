Llano County to get $1.2M grant for emergency communications

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Llano County will receive a $1,246,900 grant to purchase radio dispatch consoles with interconnectivity and recording systems. The Capital Area Emergency Communications District Board of Managers approved the money on Feb. 9, according to a media release from the county.

The new equipment will replace the county’s existing two dispatch consoles and add a third, which will enhance communications capabilities during natural disasters and other major events.

Once the project is completed, the county will be better able to address potential gaps in radio communications interoperability identified in the Capital Area Council of Governments‘ 10-county regional plan, according to the release.

“We are extremely grateful for the consideration and approval for this substantial amount of funding to provide the Llano County Emergency Communications with much-needed new equipment,” stated Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham in the media release. “ … While functional, our existing equipment is quickly reaching End of Lifecycle Expectancy, and this new equipment will greatly enhance our Emergency Communications capabilities.”

Llano County now will begin the first phase of the project, which is working with CAPCOG representatives and vendors in defining responsibilities of milestones and deliverables of purchasing and replacing the existing equipment at the Llano County Emergency Communications Office.

The Capital Area Council of Governments serves Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, Travis, and Williamson counties as an advocate, planner, and coordinator on important regional issues in the 10-county region. For more information, visit capcog.org.

