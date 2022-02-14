James Harold Fordyce of Llano passed away Feb. 5, 2022

James “Jimmy” Harold Fordyce passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2022, at his home in Llano, Texas. He was born on May 20, 1973, in Alturas, California, to James Earl and Joan LaVonne (Overstreet) Fordyce.

After graduating from Llano High School, Jim served for five years in the United States Air Force as an air transportation journeyman and was always proud to have served his country. Upon returning to Llano, he worked for several years at the electric co-op and Buttery Hardware. He spent the last eight years investing and coming up with new ideas for inventions.

He was creative and passionate about the things he loved and was a friendly face to many. His big heart and generosity will be remembered by all who knew him.

He enjoyed watching Nascar, gardening, and grilling. He loved listening to hard rock and often wrote his own songs to play and sing on his guitar. Science fascinated him, and many of his days were spent at the family pasture capturing nature through photography and videography.

His cats, Little Bear, Milo, and Rabbit, brought him so much joy and love. He was strong in his faith and always leaned on the Lord in good times and bad. Anyone who knew Jimmy knew how funny he was and how much he loved to make people laugh. Some of his daughters’ favorite memories with him were playing games, gardening, and cooking meals together. He loved his girls with everything he had and always expressed how proud he was of them.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John D. and Mammaw Hazel Overstreet; his adopted grandfather, Harold Max “Bud” Otto; his parents, James and Joan Fordyce; sister-in-law Dawn Fordyce; and nephew Garrett Wiseman.

He is survived by his three daughters, Sarah Varela (Julio), Emily Fordyce, and Laura Fordyce; uncle Jerrel Overstreet (Vonnie); sister, Terri Wiseman (Jon); brother, Bill Fordyce; nieces and nephews Amy Bonney (Josh), Larkin (Mandy) Fordyce, Katy Fordyce, Taylor Wiseman, and Shelby Wiseman; great-niece, Lillian Bonney; great-nephew, Jackson Fordyce; and numerous cousins and friends.

A visitation is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Llano. A memorial service follows at 3 p.m. He will be inurned in the Llano Cemetery directly following the service.

If you would like to make a charitable donation in memory of Jimmy, please consider donating to his favorite charity, the Shriners Hospitals for Children, or to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.