Robert Westerhouse of Marble Falls died Feb. 3, 2022

7 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Robert “Bob” Westerhouse died Feb. 3, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. at home in Arbor House Assisted Living in Marble Falls. He was born in Eudora, Kansas, on Feb. 13, 1935, to Allen Herman Westerhouse and Elfrieda E. Schlegel.

Robert was a proud graduate of Kansas University, where he earned an electrical engineering degree. 

He was an adventurous “free spirit” who loved widespread travel and gained many friends around the world.

Neptune Society will carry out his final wishes by spreading his ashes on his parents’ graves in Eudora.

He is survived by cousins and second cousins in Florida, Iowa, and Kansas.

Bob proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged on Jan. 3, 1962. 

He loved gardening, animals, football, and helping others, and he never lost his great sense of humor!

