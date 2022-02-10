Support Community Press

Paul Steven Schlachter passed away

3 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Paul “Tex” Steven Schlachter

Paul “Tex” Steven Schlachter, son of Margaret and Paul Schlachter Sr., passed away due to complications of health, COPD and COVID. 

His career in law enforcement in fingerprint/ID in St. Louis, Missouri, Austin, and Corpus Christi, led him to many walks of life.  

His hobbies in yard work, train sets, stamp collecting, coin collecting, and doing Mustang car shows kept him busy in retirement. 

He is survived by his children, Jennifer Schlachter, Alice Maxwell, Paul Schlachter, Stephanie Schlachter, &and Greg Schlachter; grandchildren, Nickolas and Lilly Shrout, Connor and Moselle Maxwell, Mary Wimberly, and Oliver Schlachter; mother, Margaret Schlachter; brothers, Eric and Fred Schlachter; and sisters, Carol and Lucy Schlachter. 

Services will be at the Lakeland Memorial Cemetery at the Ossuary on March 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. All who knew him are welcomed to attend. Lunch plans thereafter will be announced.

