Christian Trevor Smith, 22, passed away Feb. 2, 2022

Christian Trevor Smith was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on February 2, 2022, at the age of 22. Christian was born on November 6, 1999, in Austin, Texas, to Monette Clark Smith and Albert Smith.

Christian spent his first 3½ months in the NICU at Seton Medical Center and was later diagnosed with the severe form of the neuromuscular disease “nemaline myopathy.” Despite having had a tracheotomy and being on a ventilator since 13 months of age, Christian led a fulfilling life.

He enjoyed watching TV, listening to music, going to the movies, and swimming. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with family and friends. Although trips often resulted in minor medical emergencies for Christian, he conveyed that he was willing to take those risks to go on these adventures. Among his experiences were trips to the zoo and amusement parks, camping, lounging in the hot tub in the mountains of New Mexico, and flying on an airplane to Canada.

Upon Christian’s birth, we were told it was extremely unlikely that he would live past 6 months of age, and we were blessed to have had him with us for 22 precious years. Christian, while fragile, was a valiant warrior and, on numerous occasions, defied the odds against him, battling back from respiratory illnesses and infections that were deemed insurmountable for him. He exhibited strength and resilience that surprised and amazed his physicians and caregivers.

Although he lost his final battle, he faced his transition from this world with courage and acceptance, knowing he would soon be reunited with our Lord, where he would finally be whole and healed. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

Christian is survived by his mother, Monette Clark Smith; father, Albert Smith; brother, Corbin Smith; maternal great-grandmother, Lillie Buchholz; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Clark; aunt Monica Clark McMulin; uncle and aunt Don and Melinda Clark; cousins Mandi McMulin, Cameron Clark, Mitchell Clark and wife Taylor, and Amber Clark; first cousins once removed Cooper McMulin, Hudson Clark, Maddison Clark, and Adelynn Clark; and a host of other family and friends who loved him dearly.

Christian was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carol Smith and Alfredo Pena; maternal great-uncle Gordon Buccholz Jr.; maternal great-grandparents Ralph and Floreine Clark; maternal great-grandfather Gordon Buccholz Sr.; and his paternal great-grandparents Fred and Neva Smith.

Christian had numerous caregivers over the years who loved and cared for him. Two of his longtime caregivers, Mike Watson and Rick Cuzzort, had been with him from infancy and regarded him as a son.

To honor Christian, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in honor of Christian Smith to A Foundation Building Strength, 3825 El Camino Real St., Palo Alto, California 94306.