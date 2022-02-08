Donald E. Pullen passed away Feb. 1, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Donald E. Pullen was so loved and respected by so many people. He passed away peacefully on February 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife, daughters, and their spouses. Don struggled bravely with a metastatic lung cancer diagnosis. He was born in 1938 to Leon Pullen and Elsie Mettz.

Don served in the United States Navy as a young man, where he learned skills that enabled him to be successful as a dedicated Houston firefighter. He attained the rank of captain, serving proudly and loving his work. He worked with rookies, training them to serve as well.

Following retirement from Houston Fire Department, Don engaged in neighborhood activities in Highland Haven and the surrounding communities. He attended Tuesday morning breakfast with his neighborhood buddies, enjoying breakfast tacos and pancakes. He and his input and wisdom were most welcome at Men’s Bible Study at Trinity Episcopal for as long as he was able to attend. Don served as head usher at Highland Lakes Methodist Church as well as in other responsible capacities.

He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Marble Falls and instrumental in heading its prayer ministry. Don worked at Ace Hardware/Ford and Company in Marble Falls, enjoying using his knowledge and skills with tools and home maintenance to assist customers. Ever friendly and helpful, Don will be missed by so many.

Judy and Don met and married 7½ years ago and enjoyed so much together. They traveled via RV, attended local little theater productions and entertainment venues. Saturday morning dates became a tradition, as they shared breakfast at a charming little restaurant in Kingsland.

Don became an avid reader after being introduced to a Western historical fiction writer, and he enjoyed visiting the Marble Falls Public Library, selecting books and critiquing writers.

Don and Judy engaged in holiday festivities yearly in San Angelo, serving as volunteers for Christmas at Old Ft. Concho, where Don was so warmly welcomed and increased his circle of friends.

As a Master Gardener, Don helped establish and worked with the community garden. He also assisted with the Burnet County Farmers’ Market on Saturdays during the growing season.

Don enjoyed woodworking, especially painting barn quilt blocks.

Don is survived by daughters Sandra Still (Ray) and Becky Staggs (Paul). Grandchildren include Mitchell Still (Alicia), Emily Leykum (Michael), and Lydia Staggs (Robert); great-grandchildren include Jaycen, Henry, and baby Alayna.

Don also dearly enjoyed the company of Sable Ann and Sadie Sue, his precious little furry four-legged girls, who provided comfort and laughs for Don.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Mettz (H.D.); father, Leon Pullen (Ruby); and sister Shirley Pullen.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Highland Lakes Methodist Church on RR 1431 west of Kingsland. A memorial service and interment at Trinity Episcopal Church of Marble Falls’ columbarium will be held at a later date.

In honor of Don, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Highland Lakes Master Gardeners and/or the Marble Falls Public Library for the purchase of children’s books.

Don, beloved, you are missed.