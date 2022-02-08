Vi Cloud, 92, of Marble Falls passed away Jan. 17, 2022

Mrs. Vi Cloud of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, January 17, 2022. She turned 92 years old two weeks earlier.

Vi was born in Del Rio, Texas, to Neal and Josephine Billings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Cloud, who passed away in 1977 and was the love of her life.

During her 55-plus years of living in Marble Falls, Vi was very active in the community and a dynamic leader. After her husband passed away, she pursued a career in real estate, working with Century 21 and becoming very successful.

Vi was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce in 1996. She served as a director with the Pedernales Electric Cooperative, on the Marble Falls City Council for four years, as an advisory director for Security State Bank, for two terms on the Burnet Central Appraisal District board, and as a volunteer with the EMS.

Vi loved playing tennis and competed in many tournaments over the years. She also obtained her pilot’s license while living in Marble Falls. As a member of the talented Plungettes women’s group, she kept busy performing at various events across the Hill Country.

Vi had a way of making everyone feel like they were her own. Her kind, loving, compassionate, and hard-working personality is what attracted people to her.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandi and husband Robbie Robbins of California, Diane Robbins of Marble Falls, and Robin and husband Dave Clayton of Cibolo; sons, Dallas and wife Lynn Cloud of Garden Ridge and Bobby Cloud and Shannon Baugh of Decatur; eight grandchildren, Shane Moore, Courtney Moore, Tiffany McDermott, Wendi Bronaugh, Dallas Cloud Jr., Shelby Kast, Heath Cloud, and Carlee Gregg; and 10 great-grandchildren, Sierra Moore, Kinzey, Lochlan, and Nolan McDermott, Finley, Piper and Sutton Bronaugh, Taylor and Gavin Beloat, and Ledger Gregg.

A celebration of life service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Marble Falls.