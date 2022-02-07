Paula Fern King, 91, passed away Feb. 5, 2022

Paula Fern King, 91, passed February 5, 2022. She was born in Lyons, Kansas, to Paul Meek and Louise Clay. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

She was the matriarch of our large family, and, when with her, everyone felt like part of the family. To know Paula was to love her. Her love of her Savior, her family, friends, her country, and life was unsurpassed. She was always ready for some porch sitting at her beloved, longtime Spicewood home.

It was Paula’s grace and presence that were magical. She was always ready for a dance, a game of 42, a round of poker, and a conversation along with a Crown and water.

Paula loved her friends and the great times she had at the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center (she was very concerned that they needed a new roof). She will be missed by many, but as she repeated numerous times in her last days: “I have lived a great life, I have no regrets, I know who my Savior is, and have been blessed with a great family.”

Paula lived her early years in various towns in Kansas since her father worked in the oil fields. Her teen years were spent living with her Aunt Fern, also in Kansas. She then moved to Houston, Texas, with her mother, where she met the love of her life, Clarence King. Paula and Clarence were married 50 years and had four daughters. The two were magical on the dance floor — they were ballroom dance instructors. They enjoyed many trips with their dance students and cruising.

Paula had that infectious smile and the most welcoming personality. Everyone was welcome at her home, and if you were there long enough, she would make you a meal complete with your favorite cobbler or banana pudding. Paula will be missed by many.

Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, daughter Diana Hightower, daughter Karen Raney, son-in-law Paul Raney, her parents, and five siblings.

She is survived by daughter Theresa Brownd and her husband, Bob Brownd; daughter Cathy Neal; son-in-law Chrys Hightower; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service is 3 p.m. February 26 at Lake Shores Church, 704 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center (maybe they can get that roof).