Duane Francis Graves, 88, of San Marcos passed away Jan. 15, 2022

Duane Francis Graves of San Marcos, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was 88 years old. Duane’s wishes were to be cremated and no memorial service.

Duane was born at home in Osmond, Nebraska, on July 18, 1933, to Roy “Archie” and Lois Halleen Graves. They moved to Norfolk, where he attended elementary through high school.

In November 1951, Duane “Red” enlisted in the U.S. Navy and spent 42 months aboard the destroyer USS Henderson in the Pacific fleet during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in November 1955 and returned home to Norfolk.

Duane Graves and Glenna Wohlfeil were married in Peace United Church of Christ in Norfolk on March 3, 1957. They were blessed with two daughters: Cindy and Tracy.

Duane was a meat cutter by trade. He started his career at Uptown Meat Market in Norfolk at age 15. He continued his training with Economy Market, Hinky Dinky Grocery, and Norfolk Frozen Food Center. Duane and Glenna owned and operated Hoskins Grocer & Locker in Hoskins, Nebraska, for four years where he handled the slaughtering and processing of beef, pork, and deer for their customers.

In June 1972, they purchased a 160-acre farm in Pierce County, Nebraska, where he farmed and raised cattle. During that time, he was also employed at Norfolk Regional Center.

In 1980, the family moved to Marble Falls, Texas, where he became self-employed, constructing spec homes.

Duane and Glenna had a passion for traveling. They were able to travel over 450,000 miles via motorcycle, which took them through 48 of the 50 states as well as across Canada and into Nova Scotia. In 1999, they sold their home and became full time RVers, living in their fifth-wheel year-round and traveling all over the country. In 2012, they moved into a house without wheels and had a permanent address once again, but still traveled as much as they could.

Family left to honor Duane’s life are his wife of 65 years, Glenna; daughter Tracy and husband John Moczygemba of San Marcos; and two grandchildren, Crystal Cranfill of San Marcos and Gerrad Cranfill of Marble Falls. Other family includes two brothers, LeRoy Graves of Valentine, Nebraska, and Don Graves of Commerce, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.

Those preceding him in death were his parents, Roy and Lois Graves; sisters, Jean Ann Peterson and Janis Veeder; and daughter Cindy Jean Graves Cranfill (2013).

Cards of condolences should be sent to:

Glenna Graves

622 Silo St.

San Marcos, TX 78666