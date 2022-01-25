Thomas Fasting Langseth, 82, passed away Nov. 27, 2021

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thomas Fasting “Tom” Langseth passed peacefully from this life on Nov. 27, 2021, after a courageously fought 20-month illness. He was 82 years “young.”

Tom was born on Oct. 4, 1939, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Marcus G. and Ruby Womack Langseth. He was a member of the Rochelle High School Class of 1957.

Tom retired from both the National Guard as a lieutenant colonel and the federal government as a human resources Oofficer in Washington, D.C. After formal retirement, he worked as a computer consultant in personal and corporate environments.

Tom had a lifelong love of the guitar and was an accomplished, self-taught player and collector with a flair for the music of Chet Atkins. He was also a self-taught luthier, creating beautiful handcrafted guitars.

Tom’s heart was huge. His wit, wisdom, and memory were amazing. It was often said that he knew a lot about a lot and could be counted on for solid counsel — even if it wasn’t what one wanted to hear.

Tom enjoyed life, a good shot of whiskey, a great meal, music, and the love of his family.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father, beloved daughter Diana, and brother Henry. He is survived by his wife and “love of his life,” Stephanie Langseth; son Mark Langseth and spouse Julie of LaVernia, Texas; son Mack Langseth and spouse Karen of Brady, Texas; daughter Gale Vester and spouse Per of Denmark; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.