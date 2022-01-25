Gordon Brown passed away Jan. 20, 2022

Gordon Lyman Brown was born on Feb. 14, 1935, in Gladewater, Texas, the son of James Clinton and Katherine Elizabeth (Walker) Brown. He passed away on Jan. 20, 2022, in Cat Spring, Texas.

Gordon attended San Marcos Baptist Academy in San Marcos, Texas, from eighth through 12th grades (1948-53) and graduated from Texas A&I College in Kingsville with a Bachelor of Science in petroleum and natural gas engineering.

Gordon married Arlene Reba Thompson on May 23, 1958, in Kingsville at the First Methodist Church.

Arlene completed her education with Bachelor of Science degrees in math and biology and a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education.

Gordon was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Military Signal Corps as a second lieutenant and the Army National Guard as a first lieutenant in Armor Weapons.

Gordon and Arlene had four children, David Byron, Marvin Randall, Linda Kay, and Patricia Pauline; four grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.

Gordon worked for La Gloria Oil & Gas in Falfurrias, Texas, and Texas Eastern Transmission Corp. in Houston and Seguin over a span of nine years. He then worked for Mobil Oil Corp. for the next 25 years in various locations: Luling, Texas; Lake Charles, Louisiana; Morgan City, Louisiana; New Orleans; Stavanger, Norway; Lake Charles a second time; Freeport, Texas; and Aberdeen, Scotland, where he retired in 1992.

Gordon was ordained deacon in Bayou Vista Baptist Church (Morgan City) in March 1974 and remained active in Baptist churches wherever he and Arlene resided. He was a registered professional engineer in the states of Texas and Louisiana.

Gordon and Arlene retired in 1993 to Marble Falls, Texas, where he worked for First Baptist Church as a deacon and administered the transportation functions for both adult and children ministries using one tour bus, one school bus, and five 15 passenger vans. He was also active with the jail ministry.

During the summers, departing about July 5 with his brother Jim and sister-in-law Helen and returning mid-September, Gordon and Arlene traveled extensively with their RV through most of the states in the western part of the United States, having their fishing boats to fish the mountain lakes. Other excursions included to the eastern part of the United States and into Canada.

Arlene came down with cancer in early 2003, and after treatments and subsequent radiology, passed away on Oct. 2, 2006. Gordon ceased all external activities to care for Arlene and take her traveling to the places she wished to go in a motorhome with genset and oxygen generator. She loved to go!

Gordon was in contact with Joyce Colvin, who had lost her husband to cancer in 1997, through the annual North Sea Baptist Church (Norway) reunions here in the states. Joyce and Gordon’s families were known to each other in Norway; her husband also worked for Mobil Oil in Norway during like periods overseas.

They were married on Aug. 11, 2007, and Gordon moved from Marble Falls to Southlake, Texas, where Joyce resided. They joined Countryside Bible Church soon after being married. Gordon bought a larger home in Keller, Texas, so they could accommodate all of their children and grandchildren’s visits. They loved to travel and took many cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, the Pacific, and Europe via the Mediterranean and Baltic seas.

A funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Countryside Bible Church, 250 Countryside Ct. #4317, Southlake, TX 76092. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park, 4219 Park Road 4 South, Burnet, TX 78611.