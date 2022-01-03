Lendon Bauer, 77, passed away Dec. 31, 2021

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lendon Bauer, 77, of Fredonia, Texas, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary M. Dean and Billy Bauer, and his brother Dan Bauer.

Lendon was born Feb. 5, 1944, in Llano County, Texas. He grew up on the banks of the Llano River in the Castell community.

Lendon’s real loves were hunting, fishing, gardening, ranching, and searching for arrowheads.

He is survived by four sons, Doug Bauer and wife Holly of Burnet, Steven and wife Kelley of Bertram, John and girlfriend Cyndi of San Saba, and Kenneth and wife Stacey of Justin; sisters, Evon Trantham of Baby Head and Billie Brewton of La Grange, Georgia; longtime companion, Kathleen Love; and numerous grandchildren.

Lendon graduated from Llano High School in 1963 then spent four years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He later went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree from San Angelo State and his Master in Business Administration from Southwest Texas State University. He was a public school teacher and coach for over 30 years at Llano, Smithville, Moran, Divide, Merkel, and San Saba ISDs until he retired. He also served on the San Saba ISD school board.

A graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Llano City Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Sawyer officiating.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed by whhfuneral1@verizon.net.