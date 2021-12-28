Georgia Lynn Eaves McMeans passed away Dec. 23, 2021

Georgia Lynn Eaves McMeans was born November 28, 1932, to St. Elmo George and Virgie Lynn Eaves in Marble Township, Arkansas. She joined her husband, Russell McMeans, in heaven on December 23, 2021.

Georgia was raised in the Houston/Galveston area with her two younger brothers. After graduating from John H. Reagan High School, she moved to San Angelo to attend what was then San Angelo College, where she met Russell, who was on the football team and studying to be a coach. They soon married and moved to Alpine, Texas, where they completed their education degrees at Sul Ross University.

Within four short years, they had two sons and a daughter and were living in Van Horn and Imperial, where Russell was a school administrator and Georgia taught elementary school and even coached a little volleyball.

In 1964, the family moved to Stanton, where Russell took the school superintendent position, Georgia taught junior high English, and their children graduated from high school.

While living in West Texas, the couple yearned for greener surroundings. They purchased property on Lake Buchanan and built the home where they would one day retire, living their dream of enjoying boating and fishing just steps from their front door. The family made regular weekend trips to their lakehouse, often making the four-hour drive from Stanton after Friday night football games where their sons played and their daughter cheered. Holidays and summer vacations were spent at the lake. Once their children were on their own, Georgia moved to the lakehouse while Russell completed his administrative career in Stanton before joining her at the lake permanently.

Georgia continued teaching for five years in nearby Burnet before retiring in 1990, having been a proud Texas educator for 33 years.

During her last years of teaching, Georgia was instrumental in forming Texas Professional Educators, serving as a board member and president. She was the group’s first state secretary when it consolidated with another group to form the Association of Texas Professional Educators, currently the largest independent educators association in the U.S.

Georgia often joined Russell in his travels across the country as district governor for Lions International, and they made their own memorable trips to New York, Hawaii, Chicago, and Las Vegas, to name a few. She was a dedicated Cowboys fan but an even bigger fan of the teams her sons coached and the varied events her granddaughters participated in, traveling across the state to encourage them.

In the early 2000s, Georgia took on the demanding role of dedicated caregiver to her ailing mother, and without a break, to her husband during his extended fight with Parkinson’s. After Russell passed away in 2003, Georgia did her best to remain active, attending Highland Lakes Methodist Church, joining the Red Hat Club, continuing her position on the water board of their subdivision, and working with the Highland Lakes Republican Women.

For the last several years, Georgia suffered from the cruel effects of dementia and was residing at Poet’s Walk Memory Care in Round Rock at her passing. The family appreciates the tender care she received there.

Georgia is survived by one brother, Jim Eaves of Houston; son John McMeans and wife Tara of Georgetown; daughter Debra Moore and husband Steve of San Angelo; and son Dwayne McMeans and wife Kay of Sulphur Springs. She was “Gran” to her five granddaughters, Meagan, Lindsey, Lynn, Emily, and Landry, and her six great-grandchildren, Eden, Reese, Coen, Baylor, Mylea, and Lily.

A graveside service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Bluffton Cemetery with Dwayne McMeans officiating.

In lieu of flowers, gifts of love may be made to the charity of your choice that supports dementia research.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Kingsland. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.