Ortiz family once again owners of Athletic Club

Jennifer and Fermin Ortiz (center), original owners of the Marble Falls Athletic Club, 2312 U.S. 281, bought back the business and have been operating it since Jan. 1, 2022. Pictured with them are son Asa Ortiz (left) and trainer Tyler Heimann (right). Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

About 15 years ago, Jennifer and Fermin Ortiz sold the Marble Falls Athletic Club, a business they opened in 1997, to spend more time with family. On Jan. 1, 2022, the husband and wife bought back the fitness center. This time, son Asa joins them, and the name has been changed to The Athletic Club.

“I missed it,” Fermin said. “I missed coming in here every day and seeing the members and being a part of this. So when the opportunity came to buy it back, we did.”

The 20,000-square foot athletic club, 2312 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, features two floors with free weights, exercise machines, cardio equipment, a dedicated spin room, an aerobics room, a heated indoor swimming pool, a variety of exercise classes, and more. It’s geared toward all fitness levels, from beginner to elite.

Since taking over in January, the Ortiz family has redone the pool area, repainted, added new cardio equipment, and brought in top-level aerobics instructors. They continue to look for ways to enhance the operation.

The Athletic Club is more than a gym to the Ortizes and members.

“One hundred percent, it’s a community,” Jennifer said.

“That sums up what makes this place special,” Fermin added.

Asa Ortiz, a Faith Academy of Marble Falls and Texas State University graduate, agreed.

He pointed out how the staff strives to acknowledge patrons as they enter and leave the fitness club.

“I know it might sound trivial, but a personal favorite is how those ‘hi’s’ and ‘byes’ become deeper,” Asa said. “It so simple, but it’s a way to begin interacting with them. And soon, we’re talking about our day or what’s going on.

“The people who come in here aren’t just members,” he added. “They’re my tribe.”

Jennifer said the club has become a safe space for many members, a place to get away from anything negative outside of its walls, work out, or just hang out.

Fermin agreed.

“We don’t know what someone may be going through out there, but they come in here and it’s a place they feel safe,” he said. “And that’s what we want. We want them to come in and feel like they belong, belong to this community, to this family.”

With Asa in the mix, Fermin sees the club staying in the family, and under steady ownership, for years to come.

For more information about The Athletic Club, call 830-201-4788 or visit its website. Hours are 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

