Box collection helps disaster survivors locally and across the country

Local Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief volunteer Chuck Myers (second from right) presents Marble Falls Chick-fil-A Assistant Director Joe Taylor with a photo of boxes Taylor's store collected that helped survivors of the December 2021 Kentucky tornadoes. The restaurant sets aside boxes for the relief efforts. Also pictured are Marble Falls Chick-fil-A owner Alan Williams (left) and TBM volunteer Glynn Wilson. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

A simple box can have a big impact on the lives of survivors of disasters, said Marble Falls Chick-fil-A Assistant Director Joe Taylor. Since 2018, the restaurant and the local chapter of Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief have collected and distributed thousands of boxes to those in need locally and across the nation. The local Chick-fil-A sets aside many of its own boxes each week for the program.

After a disaster such as a tornado, fire, or flood, people whose homes have been destroyed or damaged often need boxes to collect their personal belongings for storage or relocation while they rebuild.

Following the tornadoes that ravaged parts of Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2021, volunteers transported boxes collected in the Highland Lakes to help in the recovery efforts.

“Usually, the boxes we collect stay in Texas or this area, but this time, we had boxes going 800 miles away in another state to help out,” said Chuck Myers, a local TBM disaster relief volunteer who helped organize the effort. “The crew at the Chick-fil-A set aside the boxes the waffle fries come in for us, and I want them to know how that helps so many other people, even as far away as Kentucky.”

Myers and other local TBM volunteers, including Glynn Wilson, have been collecting boxes for years to support survivors of natural disasters. After the October 2018 floods in the Highland Lakes, a chance conversation between the volunteers and Inda Williams of the Marble Falls Chick-fil-A led to a partnership.

Inda and her husband, Alan Williams, own the local franchise.

“One of the things we always had a problem with was finding enough boxes, just on a regular basis,” Wilson said. “With Chick-fil-A, we have a regular, constant supply.”

TBM volunteers pick up 17-25 boxes every day from the Marble Falls restaurant. Over the weeks, those boxes stack up. They are stored and then distributed as needed.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network uses boxes from TBM Disaster Relief for local efforts, including food delivery, Wilson said. The organization supports Highland Lakes residents recovering from disasters.

Chick-fil-A’s Alan Williams understands the impact the box donation program has.

“It’s something simple we can do here to help others,” he said.

Store Assistant Director Taylor concurred.

“You never know how important a box is, just a simple box is, until you need one,” he said. “Even small things like this can help further the Lord’s work.”

Volunteer Myers said Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief collects useable boxes of all sizes.

And if someone wants to help, but doesn’t have any boxes to donate, he offered a tip: “Eat more waffle fries.”

Email Chuck Myers at chubec5@yahoo.com for more information on the TBM Disaster Relief program and box collection efforts.

