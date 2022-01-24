Support Community Press

Hill Country Community Theatre seeks volunteers for outdoor workday

9 hours ago
Hill Country Community Theatre in Cottonwood Shores

A mural on the Hill Country Community Theatre in Cottonwood Shores. The theater scheduled a community workday for cleaning and repairs Jan. 29. Courtesy photo

The Hill Country Community Theatre needs volunteers to help during an outdoor workday Saturday, Jan. 29. Cleanup work will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

“As a non-profit, we have minimal paid staff to handle big projects like this,” Interim Executive Director Patty Gosselin said in a statement. “Community involvement helps us to reduce the expense of paying for such a service, and brings folks together to create unity and community ownership of our theatre.” 

Tasks include clearing scrap wood and cleaning the theater’s shop. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes and bring their own work gloves and reusable water bottles. Water and snacks will be provided during the day.  

While volunteers of all ages are welcome to work, minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

Visit the Hill Country Community Theatre website for more information on upcoming programs and events.

