Grand opening of free community closet Feb. 8 in Marble Falls

Weakday Ministries and the Highland Lakes Crisis Network are hosting a grand opening of Seventh Mountain Clothing and More, a community closet that will provide free resources to residents in need. The public event is 4-7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the facility, 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls.

The closet is housed in one of four portable buildings the Crisis Network is leasing from the Marble Falls Independent School District, which were all recently refurbished by volunteers. It will have free clothing, hygiene products, and other necessities.

Those attending the grand opening can view the space and learn about volunteer and partnership opportunities.

For more information on the project, visit the Weakday Ministries and Highland Lakes Crisis Network websites.

editor@thepicayune.com