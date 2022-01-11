Free drive-through COVID testing Wednesdays at Crisis Network

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is offering drive-through COVID-19 rapid testing at its office, 1007 Broadway in Marble Falls, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 2, or until it runs out of test kits. Testing is free, but donations are accepted. No registration is required.

Demand for testing has spiked recently due to the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The Burnet Fire Department, 2002 S. Water St., is also offering drive-through rapid testing with a $25 fee via cash or credit card.

Visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s provider webpage for more testing locations.

