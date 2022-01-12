Support Community Press

Congressman Pfluger holding Llano town hall Jan. 14

5 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-San Angelo)

U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, who represents the 11th District of Texas, is holding a town hall meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Llano American Legion Hall, 200 Legion Drive. Courtesy photo

U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) is holding a town hall meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Llano American Legion Hall, 200 Legion Drive. 

The congressman, who represents the 11th District of Texas, will take questions from residents. The event is expected to last about an hour.

Pfluger is currently serving his first term in Congress. He was elected after Rep. Mike Conaway retired. 

As a member of Congress, Pfluger serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Homeland Security. In the latter committee, Pfluger is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism.

Pfluger served for about two decades in the U.S. Air Force and was a decorated fighter pilot. Currently, he is a colonel in the Air Force reserves. He, wife Camille, and their three daughters live in San Angelo. 

Visit Pfluger’s official congressional website for more information on where he stands on the issues. The 11th District of Texas encompasses 29 counties, including Llano County.

